VIDEO: Jimmy Uso arrest footage released by police

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi is the proud father of his two sons Jimmy and Jey Uso, or simply The Usos as a tag team. They were at one time the bad boy babyfaces in bright paint accompanied by a very cool stomp/chant entrance. Jimmy even appeared on the reality show Total Divas alongside his wife, Naomi.

Even the brightest stars can fall sometimes.

Naomi was driving their car down the wrong way of a one-way street in downtown Detroit. The two were pulled over at around 10:30 PM that night. The cop who pulled them over said that the car smelled of alcohol and Naomi explained that they were from out of town and that her husband Jimmy was intoxicated

The cop simply asked Naomi to get out of the car and talk and she was most likely going to get a warning as long as she herself hadn’t been drinking.

This is where it went wrong.

Jimmy tried to yank his wife back in the car and refused to stay seated despite repeated direction from police. Then he took off his shirt and tried to front on the cop like he was ready to scrap…dumb. The policeman pulled a taser and like magic Jimmy complied by laying on the ground and we don’t blame him.

WWE released a statement on the arrest.

Jonathan Fatu is responsible for his own personal actions.

The arresting officer’s body cam footage was released and we invite you to check it out.

