The weigh-In of WBC Heavyweight World Champion Deontay Wilder and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will take place Friday, Nov. 30, at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT and you can watch a live stream of the proceedings right here. Expect and an intense staredown and possible fireworks as these two heavyweight sluggers come face-to-face one final time before Saturday’s championship showdown live on Showtime Pay-Per-View.

