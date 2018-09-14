Watch Canelo vs. GGG 2 live stream video online

Canelo vs. GGG 2 takes place Saturday, Sept. 15 in England featuring the highly anticipated rematch between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin. Boxing fans from around the world (including Canada, Russia, Spain and Africa) can watch a live stream video of the Canelo vs. GGG 2 card right here starting at 7 p.m. CT Saturday night. The Canelo vs. GGG 2 pay-per-view online live stream is presented via FITE and the cost is $84.99. This is being billed as the biggest boxing fight of the year and is not one you want to miss.

FITE has announced the team on commentary for the English stream. Beto Duran, Doug Fischer and Kevin Kelley will be commentators in English. Jorge Milhe and Ernesto Amador will be on Spanish commentary. Viewers will have the option to watch the fight in English and Spanish on their preferred viewing device. The event will be available for catch-up viewing until Midnight 9/20.