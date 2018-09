Conor McGregor finally returns to The Octagon to face bitter rival and lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov on October 6th at UFC 229. A press conference for the two was announced but there was one stipulation that dumbfounded everybody. No fans will be allowed to attend and we are guessing it is for safety concerns. The last time these two were near each other a bus got demolished by Conor McGregor and his crew. Listen to Chael P. Sonnen break it down.

