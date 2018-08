I could make jokes all day about this photo but I chose not to. I don’t want Rousimar Palhares to come after me in my nightmares.

In this latest photo of his body transformation he looks like a vaudevillian strongman. He also looks like he could beat up Thanos and take the Infinity Gauntlet. Imagine the galactic submissions with it on. He could freeze time and hold on to submissions after the bell forever. Amazing.