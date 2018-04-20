WWE issues statement on the passing of legend Paul Jones

Wrestling legend Paul Jones may be unfamiliar to you, but to hardcore fans and old school viewers he is well known. Sad news for his fans today as news broke that the veteran that once managed The Masked Superstar, Superstar Billy Graham, Ivan Koloff, Rick Rude, Manny Fernandez, Abdullah the Butcher, and The Powers of Pain had passed away. Here’s what WWE released…

Paul Jones passes away

WWE is saddened to learn that Paul Jones has passed away at the age of 76.

A fixture of the Mid-Atlantic territory throughout the 1960s and ’70s, Jones found success as both a competitor and a manager. He won the NWA Mid-Atlantic Heavyweight Title on three occasions, and formed championship tag teams with the likes of Ricky Steamboat, Wahoo McDaniel and Baron von Raschke.

When his ring career ended, Jones became a villainous manager, and formed the Paul Jones’ Army, which included the likes of The Powers of Pain, Abdullah the Butcher and Jake “The Snake” Roberts.

WWE extends its condolences to Jones’ family, friends and fans.