Werdum remains persistent in Instagram post after KO loss

Fabricio Werdum was starched by Alexander Volkov on Saturday at UFC Fight Night 127. It wasn’t the first time he has been knocked out but he remains as resolute as he has in the past on his quest to reclaim the title. Here’s what he said on Instagram…

The most important of this trajectory is how we rise from a fall. I am fortunate to have happiness and determination in my heart and to be surrounded by people who respect me and who give me the energy that I need to continue my path of success.

What do you think? Can Fabricio find his way back to the title in the healthy depth of the heavyweight division?