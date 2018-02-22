Derek Smith looks to claim the Hardrock MMA title from three weight class champ Tyler Shipp

Tyler Shipp won the Hardrock MMA middleweight title and that in itself is an accomplishment because Brandon “Hardrock” Higdon’s promotion is the premier fight organization in Kentucky. It attracts fighters from all over the country making it that much more meaningful for Shipp to hold a title there. Here’s the kicker – Tyler won both the heavyweight and light heavyweight belts in the promotion in 2017…let that sink in. A three division champion in today’s MMA climate. Who in their right mind would take him on? Enter Derek Smith.

Derek is the current light heavyweight champion and once held the Hardrock middleweight title. On April 14th at Hardrock MMA 98 he will get the chance to wear the 185 pound crown again.