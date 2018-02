Because Luke Rockhold talked a lot of smack before UFC 221 it made his opponent go to a dark place. No not the dark place GSP said he went to before his bout with Nick Diaz. Romero put Luke on his “Blacklist” which is a naughty list of people he wants to annihilate. He spoke to MMAFighting’s MMA Hour and expounded. Check it out.

