Brunson slings shade at Bisping and wants a fight

Derek Brunson is 2-1 in his last three and one of those is a stoppage of former light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida so it’s only natural for the guy to want another big name on his resume. His desired opponent? Former middleweight champ Michael Bisping. Here’s what he said on Twitter…

I gotta go to the Fox studio to find @bisping I see. You’re ranked 6, I’m ranked 7. Let’s exchange @AliAbdelaziz00@Mickmaynard2@ufc@danawhite

Many doubt Michael would take the bout because his next may be his last and he has stated he essentially doesn’t want a killer. Brunson is a respectable opponent for The Count but we aren’t holding our breath.