No one knows what possessed Yoel Romero to walk across the cage and kiss Luke Rockhold after knocking him out at UFC 221 or how officials let him get there in the first place. What we do know is that it was uncomfortable, unnecessary, and just down right bizarre. In this preview for the Thrill and Agony video of the event we get a good look at what was said and how it went down. Check it out.

