Punk is reportedly fighting in Chicago against a more realistic opponent

MMA Fighting says CM Punk is fighting later this year according to reports. Punk got obliterated by Mickey Gall in his debut at UFC 203 and hasn’t fought since. Fighter Mike Jackson looks to be the next opponent in line for the former WWE champion with a comparable record albeit with a bit more experience. We gave Punk a pass since his first opponent was a certified killer with championship potential so maybe this time in his hometown of Chicago at UFC 225 CM Punk can put one in the win column. If not he will most likely be out of a job. Let’s hope he doesn’t try this over confident no hand shake face off he had with Gall. Not a smart move.