Current card for Saturday’s UFC 220 event after bout scrapped

Strawweight Maryna Moroz and Jamie Moyle were set to fight at this Saturday’s UFC 220 event but due to an ‘undisclosed’ injury according to UFC officials the bout is off. The latest UFC 220 card is:
MAIN CARD (PPV 10 p.m. ET)
- Champ Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou – for heavyweight title
- Champ Daniel Cormier vs. Volkan Oezdemir – for light heavyweight title
- Shane Burgos vs. Calvin Kattar
- Francimar Barroso vs. Gian Villante
- Thomas Almeida vs. Rob Font
PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)
- Kyle Bochniak vs. Brandon Davis
- Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Sabah Homasi
- Dustin Ortiz vs. Alexandre Pantoja
- Julio Arce vs. Dan Ige
PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 7 p.m. ET)
- Enrique Barzola vs. Matt Bessette
- Islam Makhachev vs. Gleison Tibau
