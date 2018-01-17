Current card for Saturday’s UFC 220 event after bout scrapped

Strawweight Maryna Moroz and Jamie Moyle were set to fight at this Saturday’s UFC 220 event but due to an ‘undisclosed’ injury according to UFC officials the bout is off. The latest UFC 220 card is:

MAIN CARD (PPV 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou – for heavyweight title

Champ Daniel Cormier vs. Volkan Oezdemir – for light heavyweight title

Shane Burgos vs. Calvin Kattar

Francimar Barroso vs. Gian Villante

Thomas Almeida vs. Rob Font

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)

Kyle Bochniak vs. Brandon Davis

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Sabah Homasi

Dustin Ortiz vs. Alexandre Pantoja

Julio Arce vs. Dan Ige

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 7 p.m. ET)

Enrique Barzola vs. Matt Bessette

Islam Makhachev vs. Gleison Tibau