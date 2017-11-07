Sad but true, Reebok payments for UFC 217

Broken record I know.

Here are the typically lackluster Reebok “sponsorship” payouts for UFC 217. All three former champions made $40K and the new champs made $30K. The rest of the card is unforgivable. How do they justify paying fighters to little to prepare for the biggest nights of their combat sports lives? Broken record – I know.

We love and respect Dana White and the UFC, but I personally do not smell what Reebok is cooking. Blah. Here they are:

Michael Bisping: $40,000 Georges St-Pierre: $30,000 Cody Garbrandt: $40,000 T.J. Dillashaw: $30,000 Joanna Jedrzejczyk: $40,000 Rose Namajunas: $30,000 Stephen Thompson: $10,000 Jorge Masvidal: $15,000 Paulo Costa: $2,500 def. Johny Hendricks: $20,000 James Vick: $5,000 def. Joseph Duffy: $5,000 Ovince Saint Preux: $15,000 def. Corey Anderson: $5,000 Mark Godbeer: $2,500 def. Walt Harris: $5,000 Randy Brown: $5,000 def. Mickey Gall: $2,500 Curtis Blaydes: $2,500 def. Aleksei Oleinik: $5,000 Ricardo Ramos: $2,500 def. Aiemann Zahabi: $2,500

Fix it Dana or Bellator just may fix it for you…