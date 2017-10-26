BOOM MMA: IPFL FitExpo 2017 preview

BOOM MMA returns with their FitExpo in November. The FitExpo which will be held in Science City in Kolkata is expected to go on from 25th to 26th November with a fight card that includes some of the most popular Indian MMA fighters. The main event of the expo will be a much awaited rematch between one of the most popular Indian MMA fighters, Ateet Kelvin Gupta, as he takes on rival Anastasius Ryndongsngi in a rematch for the BOOM bantamweight title.

The two first locked horns last year in the main event of FitExpo 2016 for the vacant BOOM bantamweight title which was won by Ryndongsngi via a round 2 TKO. The two are super pumped to lock horns again. BOOM IFPL president Ratul Mukherjee is looking forward to the rematch as he thinks the result of the fight isn’t predictable. “Ateet is facing Anastasius for the 2nd time (rematch) for the BOOM IPFL Bantamweight Championship,” he said. “Ateet lost to Anastasius last year in BOOM MMA IPFL FitExpo 2016 via TKO in the final fight of the bantamweight elimination championship so after a year of waiting and training the fight is fixed again for BOOM Fitexpo in November and this is going to be the most unpredictable fight card.”

The co-main event will see Punjabi star Jujhar Singh taking on Omid for the BOOM Welterweight title. The two will enter the fight in hopes to capture the BOOM title and establish themselves as one of the best welterweights in India.

The undercard will have Anupam Goswami taking on Pranjal in a featherweight fight. The fight will determine the number 1 contender for the BOOM featherweight championship. Baryalali and Subrata Das will also lock horns in a featherweight matchup on the event.

The event will be live streamed on BOOM Facebook page and on Facebook groups like MMA Fanatics India and Combat Arena India. The event is sanctioned by Combat Sports Association.