The UFC announced on Twitter that Carlos Condit is making his welcome return.

BREAKING: NBK IS BACK @ CarlosCondit returns at # UFC219, will face @ NeilMagny on NYE weekend

Carlos has lost 3 of his last eight and even though it was against tough opponents he still has a less than stellar run going on. Neil Magny is a rising star who is coming of a loss himself meaning both fighters will have a lot to prove come UFC 219 fight night.