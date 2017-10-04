Edgar to get title shot in UFC 218 main event

Former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar will meet featherweight champ Max Holloway at UFC 218 in the main event according to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

Edgar lost via decision to Jose Aldo at UFC 200 trying to capture the elusive 145 pound title but now looks to be back on track. Since then he has defeated Jeremy Stephens and Yair Rodriguez and looked like the in his prime Edgar we were used to. Max is on an incredible 11 fight win streak and captured the belt by defeating Anthony Pettis and then taking out Jose Aldo at UFC 213 via 3rd round TKO to unify the championship.

The December 2nd, UFC 218 card in Detroit will be the stage for Edgar to potentially and finally capture the belt he has been chasing for a while now. This would make him one of the elite list of fighters to hold a title in two different weight classes. A win by Holloway solidifies him as the best at 145 on the roster right now.