UFC 219 gets two solid bouts added to card, former champ returns

UFC 219 just got more interesting. Two fights were added and announced via social media.

First via the UFC’s Twitter:

Former champ @DominickCruz returns to face @JimmieRivera135 at #UFC219 @TMobileArena in Vegas | @Cyn_Calvillo faces @CarlaEsparza1 pic.twitter.com/kG4Cy4wxoc

Then Farah Hannoun tweeted the following revealing another solid fight:

Louis Smolka (@LASTSAMURAIUFC) vs. Matheus Nicolau (@NicolauMatheus) added to #UFC219 in Vegas (December 30th) #UFC #MMA

Dominick Cruz’s return is enough to garner interest for the card that unfortunately has to follow the stellar Michael Bisping vs. Georges St. Pierre UFC 217 event and the slowly stacking UFC 218 card. Still, we can’t wait for Cruz’s return.