Shock: MayMac failed to break PPV record

BoxingScene.com has learned that Mayweather-McGregor is expected to have generated approximately 4.4 million domestic pay-per-view buys and that an official announcement could be made as soon as this week.

That would mean that the highly publicized spectacle between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. and UFC superstar Conor McGregor, while wildly successful financially, didn’t break the pay-per-view record for combat sports. Mayweather’s maligned win against Manny Pacquiao still owns that distinction.

Roughly 4.6 million consumers purchased Mayweather-Pacquiao in May 2015. Based on the mainstream traction Mayweather-McGregor gained during their infamous four-city, three-country promotional tour in July, some involved in the event, most notably UFC president Dana White, thought Mayweather-McGregor would surpass 5 million buys.