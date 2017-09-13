Woodley needs time off to heal

Tyron Woodley told Sirius XM that he tore the labrum of his left shoulder. This is a recurring injury that never healed properly because he just straight up couldn’t afford the medical bills.

Obviously, if I can avoid going under the knife, I obviously want to try to do that. So that’s my option right now. I tore my left labrum in 2008. At that time, I wasn’t really financially set up to go out and get PRP and stem cell, and I didn’t have insurance at that time, so my options were really limited. I had to wait like two or three years to get it done because I didn’t have insurance. Long story short, it’s gonna be a minute before I’m out in the Octagon, which almost works to the division’s credit because the deck needs to be shuffled a little bit more. There’s no real and true clear-cut number one contender right now, and once these fights take place and these guys get out there and compete, doing a training camp and fight, the world champ will just be getting back in the mix. So it’s perfect timing.

Tyron is the current UFC welterweight champion and we wish him a speedy recovery.