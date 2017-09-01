Salty Rory MacDonald says Lawler was on steroids, Jones ‘shameful’

It got real during a Reddit AMA yesterday when Rory MacDonald started fielding questions relating to steroids. He was asked whether or not he thought former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler was on the banned substances himself when they squared off. Robbie won that bloody war so maybe there is a little salt in the response. MacDonald answered with four words in all caps and to be fair to Rory ALL of his answers were in caps.

I’M CONVINCED HE WAS.

He was also asked about Jon Jones and his recent positive test for the banned substance Turinabol, also a steroid.

SHAMEFUL, LIKE EVERY OTHER GUY THAT DOES THIS CRAP AND HIDES IT, YET GLOATS DURING VICTORY.

Someone asked how many fighters he believed were on steroids and he dodged saying “everyone” like some fighters constantly proclaim. We’re looking at you Nick Diaz.

NO CLUE, ITS A TRUE SHAME TO SEE GROWN ASS MEN AND WOMAN DOING THAT THO.

Two things, Rory. Bellator has no random USADA testings and Robbie Lawler has been tested by USADA 19 times since the fight – and passed every one of them.