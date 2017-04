RIZIN 5 – SAKURA full results and video highlights

Rizin Fighting Federation held RIZIN 5 – SAKURA on Sunday in Yokohama, Japan. Tatsuya Kawajiri defeated fellow UFC vet Anthony Birchak via unanimous decision in the featherweight main event, while Iranian wrestling world champion Amir Aliakbari knocked out Geronimo Dos Santos in the co-main event. Popular Japanese shoot boxer Rena Kubota knocked out Dora Perjes, and Satoshi Ishii won a decision over old school vet Heath Herring. Also of note, Japanese lightweight Yusuke “Krazy Bee” Yachi knocked out former UFC standout Daron Cruickshank.

Here’s the full results for RIZIN 5:

Featherweight: Tatsuya Kawajiri def. Anthony Birchak via Decision (Unanimous)

Openweight: Amir Aliakbari def. Gerônimo Dos Santos via TKO (Punches) Rd 1, 3:34

Flyweight: Kyoji Horiguchi def. Yuki Motoya via Decision (Unanimous)

Female Atomweight: Rena Kubota def. Dóra Perjés via KO (Punch to the Body) – Rd 1, 2:49

Flyweight: Tenshin Nasukawa def. Francesco Ghigliotti via KO (Head Kick) – Rd 1, 1:07

Heavyweight: Satoshi Ishii def. Heath Herring via Decision (Unanimous)

Female Catchweight: Reina Miura def. Jazzy Gabert via Submission (Armbar) – Rd 2, 9:54

Lightweight: Yusuke Yachi def. Daron Cruickshank via KO (Punch) – Rd 1, 5:10

Female Atomweight: Saori Ishioka def. Bestare Kicaj via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) – Rd 1, 2:12

Female Atomweight: Kanna Asakura def. Aleksandra Toncheva via Decision (Unanimous)

Flyweight: Seiichiro Ito def. Kizaemon Saiga via Decision (Unanimous)

VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS:

Kanna Asakura SOCCER KICK pic.twitter.com/nATm3gMoLE — Streetfight Bancho (@streetfitebanch) April 16, 2017

King Reina submits Jazzy Gabert pic.twitter.com/90OqLG9y7e — Streetfight Bancho (@streetfitebanch) April 16, 2017