UFC 210 weigh-in results and video replay

There was some drama at the UFC 210 weigh-ins Friday as headliner Daniel Cormier missed weight on his first attempt. The light heavyweight champ stepped on the scales at 206.2 pounds initially, but returned a couple minutes later to make the 205 pound title fight limit. Cormier will defend his crown in a rematch against Anthony “Rumble” Johnson Saturday night in Buffalo in the UFC 210 main event.

Full UFC 210 weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Daniel Cormier (205) vs. Anthony Johnson (203.8) – for light-heavyweight title

Gegard Mousasi (185.8) vs. Chris Weidman (185.8)

Cynthia Calvillo (115.6) vs. Pearl Gonzalez (116)

Thiago Alves (170.6) vs. Patrick Cote (170)

Will Brooks (155.4) vs. Charles Oliveira (152.8)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)

Mike De La Torre (146) vs. Myles Jury (145)

Sean Strickland (170) vs. Kamaru Usman (170.2)

Shane Burgos (146) vs. Charles Rosa (145.2)

Jan Blachowicz (204.2) vs. Patrick Cummins (205.4)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 6:15 p.m. ET)