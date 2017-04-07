UFC 210 weigh-in results and video replay

There was some drama at the UFC 210 weigh-ins Friday as headliner Daniel Cormier missed weight on his first attempt. The light heavyweight champ stepped on the scales at 206.2 pounds initially, but returned a couple minutes later to make the 205 pound title fight limit. Cormier will defend his crown in a rematch against Anthony “Rumble” Johnson Saturday night in Buffalo in the UFC 210 main event.
Full UFC 210 weigh-in results:
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
- Champ Daniel Cormier (205) vs. Anthony Johnson (203.8) – for light-heavyweight title
- Gegard Mousasi (185.8) vs. Chris Weidman (185.8)
- Cynthia Calvillo (115.6) vs. Pearl Gonzalez (116)
- Thiago Alves (170.6) vs. Patrick Cote (170)
- Will Brooks (155.4) vs. Charles Oliveira (152.8)
PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)
- Mike De La Torre (146) vs. Myles Jury (145)
- Sean Strickland (170) vs. Kamaru Usman (170.2)
- Shane Burgos (146) vs. Charles Rosa (145.2)
- Jan Blachowicz (204.2) vs. Patrick Cummins (205.4)
PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 6:15 p.m. ET)
- Gregor Gillespie (154.8) vs. Andrew Holbrook (156)
- Josh Emmett (155.6) vs. Desmond Green (154.2)
- Irene Aldana (135.6) vs. Katlyn Chookagian (134.8)
- Magomed Bibulatov (126) vs. Jenel Lausa (124.8)