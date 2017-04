This Saturday Daniel Cormier will defend his light heavyweight title in a rematch against Anthony “Rumble” Johnson in the UFC 210 main event. Top middleweights Gegard Mousasi and Chris Weidman battle in the co-headliner. Now go behind-the-scenes with Countdown to UFC 210: Cormier vs. Johnson 2.

UFC 210 will be held Saturday, April 8 from KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y.