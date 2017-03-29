Five legends fights added to Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Championship

The ninth annual Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Championships, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, welcomes legends of the sport for the second year running, in what is set to be an epic showdown on Saturday 22nd April 2017.

Ten Jiu-Jitsu icons, both current and retired, will battle it out on the mat for five gold belts in the ultimate clash of talent.

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has announced the following legends fights:

Bantamweight legends Wellington “Megaton” Dias (USA) and Helio “Soneca” Moreira (Brazil)

Lightweight legends Alexandre “Soca” Freitas and Baret Yoshida (HAW)

Welterweight legends Kenny Florian (USA) and Vitor “Shaolin” Ribeiro

Middleweight legends Amaury Bitetti (BRA) and Roberto “Spider” Traven (USA)

Heavyweight legends Marcio “Pe de Pano” Cruz (BRA) and Gabriel “Napao” Gonzaga (BRA).

This year’s Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Championships will run from April 18-22nd and host more than 7,000 competitors from more than 100 countries all competing for world titles and prize money.

“The registration numbers are one of the highest we have had. We believe this is a testament to players looking to showcase their skill, win big and maximize their time in Abu Dhabi with the great weather and exciting things to do in the UAE,” said Fahad Al-Shamsi, CEO, UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation.