VIDEO: Meltzer thinks McGregor loses but should get more money in Mayweather fight

Pro Wrestling Insider legend and MMA insider Dave Meltzer recently spoke about the circus that is Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. He believes what most do that despite Mayweather’s previous earnings that Conor is the more successful fighter in terms of pay per view draws. We won’t get in to the financial details but you can look up the last 4-5 years and see the decline of Mayweather and the rise of McGregor’s PPV appeal. He also firmly believes that Conor has zero chance in a boxing match with “Money”.

Check out the video below: