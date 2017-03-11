UFC Fight Night 106 results and full fight video highlights

UFC Fight Night 106 takes place Saturday night, March 11, from Fortaleza, Brazil. Top 10 middleweights Vitor Belfort and Kelvin Gastelum clash in the main event. “Shogun” Rua makes his return against Gian Villante in the co-headliner.

ProMMAnow.com will have results and full fight video highlights from UFC Fight Night 106 right here and you can also catch the post-fight press conference live stream on our homepage.

UFC Fight Night 106 results:

MAIN CARD (FS1, 10 p.m. ET)

Vitor Belfort (186) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (185)

Mauricio Rua (206) vs. Gian Villante (206)

Edson Barboza (155) vs. Beneil Dariush (156)

Ray Borg (126) vs. Jussier Formiga (126)

Bethe Correia (136) vs. Marion Reneau (135)

Tim Means (170) vs. Alex Oliveira (171)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)

Kevin Lee (156) vs. Francisco Trinaldo (156)

Sergio Moraes (171) vs. Davi Ramos (170)

Joe Soto (135) vs. Rani Yahya (136)

Josh Burkman (156) vs. Michel Prazeres (156)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 7 p.m. ET)

Rony Jason (146) vs. Jeremy Kennedy (146)

Paulo Borrachinha (185) vs. Garreth McLellan (184)

Fights go live at 7 p.m. ET. Check back for updated results and video highlights…