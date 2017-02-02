After Record-Setting KO, Mike Rodriguez Ready For Anything

After scoring the fastest KO in CES MMA history with a 7-second blast at CES 41 last Friday night, top middleweight prospect Mike Rodriguez caught up with Pro MMA Now to talk about his quick finish of Hector Sanchez.

Now that the dust has settled, what are your thoughts on how Friday night played out?

It played out wonderfully. I knew that that was going to happen.

You predicted a 7-second KO?

(Laughs) No, I’m not that good! But I predicted me knocking him out in the first, though.

What did you take away from Friday night?

It was a boost in confidence. It was an eye-opener. It showed me how I can perform, and showed me how I should be performing each and every time I fight.

When would you like to fight next?

Hopefully on the next CES card, man. Let’s keep it going.

Do you have a specific opponent in mind, or is it basically whoever CES offers?

Whoever CES offers. I’m ready for anything and anybody.