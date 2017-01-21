Catching up with Invicta FC flyweight champ Jennifer Maia

Chute Boxe Academy’s Jennifer Maia is on a five-fight winning streak and the current Invicta FC flyweight champion. She holds a record of 14-4-1 and with victories over the likes of current UFC contender Jessica Andrade, The Ultimate Fighter 18 contender Roxanne Modafferi, MMA legend Vanessa Porto and longtime standout Zoila Frausto, Maia has established herself as one of the best female fighters on the planet. The champ was kind enough to recently answer a few of our questions.

What got you into MMA? Who was your influence? What is your combat sport background?

I always liked to compete and as I was already in this world of the fight [game] I decided to put into practice what I like to do, fighting MMA. My influence was my trainer Ed Monster. My essence is Muay Thai.

Did people around you support the decision of taking this sport as a career? What are the biggest challenges that you have faced?

At first everybody thought it would be a passerby thing and the biggest challenge was to make me believe that I would have a future in this career.

In both your fights last year you were called the underdog. What is your take on this? Does the fact that people underestimate you affect you at all?

I let things happen, I train a lot and do what I like, I do not let people influence me by what they think.

UFC recently created a women’s featherweight division. This move has been received with much criticism as most people and fighters thought a flyweight division would make more sense. What is your take on the future of the flyweight division? Do you think UFC will eventually make a flyweight division?

I think the UFC will not resist and will open the flyweight category, it’s a show category.

Agnieszka Niedzwiedz has called you out and has demanded a title shot. What is your answer to her callout? Do you think she is ready for you? What are your thoughts on her as a fighter?

I think that just as my time has come, it will be time for Agnieszka Niedzwiedz to dispute the title. I think she’s a good fighter and will fight a lot.

One of the most discussed topics in MMA today is fighter pay. What are your thoughts on the pay made by an average MMA fighter? What are your thoughts on fighter union?

I do not like to comment on this but I think it can be improved.

Who all would you like to credit for your success?

My coach is critical to my success.

What is your message for every person who wants to take MMA as a career?

I want to tell everyone to believe in their dream and if they really want to be a great fighter, be determined, always focus, do what your coach asks for and do not let anything hinder your goals.