Cris Cyborg flagged for potential anti-doping violation; Cyborg camp responds

The UFC has released the following statement regarding a potential anti-doping violation for Cris Cyborg, who most recently found herself outside the 145-pound UFC women’s inaugural championship coming up in February.

The UFC organization was formally notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition sample collection on December 5, 2016.

USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case. It is important to note that, under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full fair legal review process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed.

Consistent with all previous potential anti-doping violations, additional information or UFC statements will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward.

The aggressive and dominant Cyborg last failed a drug test in 2011 when she was stripped of the Strikeforce 145-pound belt. Cyborg’s camp this time is saying she was on certain prescription medications and under medical supervision due to complications from her recent weight cuts. She last fought in September when she knocked out Lina Lansberg in the first round in the UFC Fight Night 95 main event in Brazil. The bout was fought at a catchweight of 140-pounds and Cyborg was well-known to have had serious trouble making the weight.

In a statement from “Cyborg” rep Ray Elbe:

“Cris will inevitably receive some penalty from this. She needed the medicine to recover from the weight cut. People slammed her for not fighting Feb. 11, but she was recovering from the extreme weight cut and was in treatment. Her doctor told her the three cuts in eight months were becoming dangerous. “Cris ‘Cyborg’ already learned the risks of steroids in 2011. (In) 2016, Cris ‘Cyborg’ learned the risks of extreme weight cutting. She isn’t using a steroid, and her fans can be confident that her intent wasn’t PED but rather health related.”

With the UFC now implementing the women’s 145-pound division, the timing could not be worse for this. Who took what and why and motives may never truly be known, but regardless, Cyborg is likely to still be suspended for at least 9-18 months. They may go harsher because of her previous failure, or if Cyborg’s camp can present legitimate evidence of no wrongdoing, history has taught us, she’ll still likely be suspended for a good length of time.

