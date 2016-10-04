You are here: Home » Exclusive » Jan Finney rematches Allanna Jones at STFC 40

Jan Finney rematches Allanna Jones at STFC 40

Posted by: Jack Bratcher on October 4, 2016 in Exclusive, MMA, Women's MMA 2 Comments

jan-finneyThirty-six-year-old women’s MMA veteran Jan “Cuddles” Finney has been in the cage with some of the sport’s best including former UFC women’s bantamweight champions Miesha Tate and Holly Holm, as well as Strikeforce and Invicta FC champ Cris Cyborg.

Having been competing inside the cage for over a decade now, Finney will return to action on Nov. 5 when she rematches Michigan’s Allanna “Hands of Stone” Jones at STFC 40 in Mcallen, Texas. Finney’s manager, Wade Hampel, confirmed news of the matchup with ProMMAnow.com over the weekend.

Finney and Jones first fought in Nov. 2015 when Finney scored a unanimous decision victory over Jones at Alpha One Sports: IT Fight Series 38 in Ohio. This time Finney wants to finish the 30-year-old American Muscle MMA product.

Speaking about their first matchup, Finney said, “It was pretty much a kickboxing match, with a lot of striking. I won the decision, but will be training hard to keep the judges out of this one.” Asked her thoughts on “Hands of Stone’s” skills, she said, “She is really tough, with great boxing.  She has also has fought a man, in pro MMA and did really well against him.”

We’re not touching that one.

Finney said she is currently training with Scott Sheeley Iron Tiger Fight Team, and when asked about her future goals in the sport, the veteran stated she wants “to make Conor McGregor money”.

Don’t we all.

Tagged with:

  • Toby James

    I respect Jan Finney, really I do, but at 36 to be fighting and in a no-name league against an unranked never was… C’mon! When you’ve got no way forward with regard to a title shot, you’re just wasting your time. Jan’s had opportunities, but she lost every single time. Time to call time on her MMA career.

  • Joo

    shaddap dude lol. This is what this tiny population of people like to do. in my mind, the previous records going into a fight mean little once the bell rings. All the crowd cares is about whether the fight has good chemistry. These people aren’t in it to win a belt in the UFC, they are into the basic thrill of the fight and the test of one’s skills. These two girls with losing records don’t care all that much – they are getting to fight. any other matter is secondary or irrelevant, both to you and them. Getting a viable career going, having kids, marriage, preserving one’s later brain health…allt that does not matter to the MMA fighter. A MMA cares not these things ;)

Contact us --- Privacy Policy
2008-2016 © Copyright PROMMANOW / Partner with USA TODAY Sports Digital Properties
Scroll To Top