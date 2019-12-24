9 Most Popular Casino Games

The fact that both land-based and online casinos continue to get popular is proof that most players enjoy gaming for fun. It is worth noting that winning is not always a guarantee. However, the fun is playing your favourite game like https://toripelit.com/netticasino/casino-euro/ whether you win or not. You will love playing there. There is a great array of casino games to play whether you are playing at an online casino or a land based one. Below are the most popular:

1. Slots

Slots are very popular at both traditional and online casinos. In fact, the increasing number of online casinos has made them even more popular. You can find a casino offering hundreds of options. In land based casinos, players insert coins before spinning the wheels and they are paid their winnings after the wheels stop. In online casinos, players use a button just like they would on a physical casino.

2. Blackjack

Blackjack is definitely one of the most popular among table games. The reason is its quite easy and fun to play. It is a card game that players play against the dealer. The dealer deals cards to every player. A dealer has a card facing up and the other down and players should take turns trying to get their cards close to 21. They call hit, when they want a new card, or stand if they want to keep the card they have. Players can also double their bets or split 2 identical cards into 2 new hands to gamble with. Online blackjack is quite easy to understand and play. It is one of the most popular options at NZ online casinos that offer a wide range of blackjack gaming options in their games selection.

3. Roulette

People have been playing this game for many years, both for fun and for cash. Here, you place your chips on the table in order to wager them. A table is set up with numbers 0-36 and double zero, with other options to wager on odd or even, black or red, high or low 18, high, middle or low 12 and for the 1st, 2nd or 3rd columns. Once you place the bet, a dealer will the spin the wheel clockwise and roll a ball anti-clockwise. The ball lands on a numbered slot and bets that correspond with that digit will win.

4. Poker

Poker is the most common card games in both land based and online casinos. Poker is played on a 5-card hand with cards being ranked from lowest-highest. The royal flush is the highest hand while the high card is the lowest. The player that possesses the best hand becomes the winner.

5. Craps

It is a famous casino dice game where you can bet on a dice roll, a number of rolls or a dice pair. If the 1st roll of a dice gives you a 7 or 11, the shooter wins the amount they wager. When you roll a 2, 3 or 12 on your first roll, it means you lose your bet but not the dice. When you roll a 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, or 10 it makes that number your point. You should then keep rolling until you get a win or until a 7 appears and you lose both your cash and dice.

6. Baccarat

It is an easy casino game perfect for novice players. The game aims at determining which hand is closer to 9.

7. Pai Gow poker

You play the game against the house instead of against other gamers. It begins with the dealer dealing out 7 cards to each player including himself in rotation. Players must then look at their cards and try to combine the best five and 2-card poker hands. The 5-card hand needs to rank higher than the 2-card hand. Players then compare with the hand of the dealer.

8. Keno

This is a lottery game where a player gets a card with numbers 1-80. You will then pick up to 20 numbers and bet before registering the card and starting the game. After the caller announces 20 randomly drawn numbers, you should try and match as many numbers as possible. The more the numbers the bigger the win.

9. Wheel of fortune

You bet the game by betting on one of 6 available symbols on a table before taking the wheel for a spin. The wheel has 52 sections.

Whatever your poison is, you will always find it in an online or physical casino.