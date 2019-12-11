Why MT SecureTrade Is The Best Gambling Operator For Sports Betting And Online Casinos

Numerous gambling operators are running online casinos in the UK. Still, one of the most unique and revolutionary is MT SecureTrade which has slowly become a leader in the combination of casino games with full sportsbook experiences.



Sportsbook Services



MT SecureTrade operates a dozen online casinos, and it has become one of the first few operators to launch sports betting services. MT SecureTrade’s Guts, Rizk, and Metal Casinos have integrated sportsbooks into their casino websites, allowing players to wager on various sports events including MMA, football, ice hockey, eSports, tennis and boxing.



Like with most other online sportsbooks, MT SecureTrade’s sports betting websites also run betting promotions which give you weekly odds boosts, risk-free bets, as well as live casino bonuses and free spins to use on slots.



The launch of sportsbook on these sites has led many other online casinos to follow in the operator’s footsteps. Aspire Global’s Mr Play launched its version in September 2019, and others, such as Videoslots, announced to follow and do the same.



Modern Online Casino Experiences



Many of MT SecureTrade’s online casinos are highly acclaimed by fans and critics. The operator runs a dozen of sister sites, each of which focuses on a unique theme. For example, Metal Casino was explicitly built to care to metal and rock fans, and it gives players a chance to claim special prizes from bands including signed books, a microphone used by rock singers and so much more.



Most MT SecureTrade casinos accept all major payment options and do not charge any fees. The operator’s withdrawals are processed quickly, too, and winnings hit your account usually within a day or two.



Another reason MT SecureTrade casinos are popular is due to their extensive game selection or unique bonuses. Wishmaker, for instance, runs several exclusive promotions which reward customers for long-term play. Some of the individual schemes include the Wishing Well, a side-game in which users must play to claim one of seven rewards. The Lucky Gems at Wishmaker also reward players with prizes once three of the same gems have been collected.



Dunder is another hugely popular casino site from MT SecureTrade which has been praised for its smooth design and layout, as well as for its gigantic collection of games. There’s also Casino Calzone, an online casino themed after Italian dish calzone, an oven-baked folded pizza.



Mobile-Friendliness & Everything Else



MT SecureTrade’s websites are popular because they’re mobile-friendly, allowing users to play casino games or wager on sports anywhere they want. The sites are all regulated by the UK Gambling Commission and the Malta Gaming Authority, which means they’re safe to play at and can be trusted.



All casinos generally offer excellent customer support which means a support team is always on hand to speak with you should you encounter a problem. Lastly, most of MT SecureTrade’s online casinos are available in various languages, including English, German, Swedish, and Norwegian.



All of this has helped make MT SecureTrade’s online casinos increasingly more popular, and it’s easy to see that the operator has been influencing the online casino industry. We believe we’ll see more casinos open sportsbook and even more online casinos launching with unique themes and layouts. But if you’re someone who hasn’t tried an MT SecureTrade casino or sportsbook, why not give them a go?