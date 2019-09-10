Looking for Hitch Bike Racks? Try One of These

Whether you’re heading off on a long family holiday or just taking a weekend away, if you’re a cycling enthusiast, you’ll be wanting to take your precious bike with you. We don’t all own pickups though, so if there’s more than one of you that needs a bike you’re definitely going to need a bike rack.



Like most things to do with cycling, there’s literally hundreds of options. And there are literally thousands of differing opinions too. Multiply those numbers together and you’ll quickly find yourself confronted by an overwhelming combination of hitch bike racks and hitch bike rack opinions.



To save you the stress, we’ve scoured the net, read reviews, and chatted to cyclists, to bring you our selection of the top 3 hitch bike racks currently on the market. And after all this, if you’re still looking for a second opinion check out hitch bike racks reviewed by thexfire.com.

Thule T2 Pro XT

Platform/Wheel: 51 lbs.

Capacity: 2 bikes

Tilt: 1.25 or 2 inch Tilt,



The Thule T2 Pro XT is one of the more innovative hitch bike racks on the market. With generous spacing between bike mounts, this popular model is Ideal for carbon frames, mountain, downhill, and even ebikes. It fits 20-29” wheels and up to 5” tires without adapters. If you’re a fat bike enthusiast though, take note. The Thule T2 Pro does not fit a 27.5″ fat bike.



It comes with an integrated cable lock and lock knob that safely fastens your precious rides to the bike rack and the bike rack itself to the receiver. It’s a standard requirement nowadays – but worth mentioning – this model folds away when it’s not being used and is angled away from vehicle for rear access. The rack itself is easy to install and remove with Thule’s tool-free system, and after a little asking around, we discovered it’s possible to increase the load capacity from 2 to 4 bikes with the additional purchase of the Thule T2. Perfect for your family holiday.



Swagman XTC Cross-Country

Platform/Wheel: 32 lbs.

Capacity: 2 bikes

Tilt: 1.25 or 2 inch



If you’re seriously into bikes you’ve probably heard of the Swagman brand. It’s the go-to hitch bike rack choice for cyclist who like to keep their paint work pristine. It’s frame-friendly grip arms can transport up to two bikes and fits 20” to 29” wheel size. It just a shame for Fat-bike enthusiasts who will need to pay extra for the fat tire trays, sold separately.



As before, it allows you to access to the back of your car without having to remove the rack and yes, the rack folds back up when not in use. It’s not as easy to install as the Thule model, but it’s really not a struggle. If you can change a bike tire, you’ve definitely got the skills needed to install the Swagman. It’s one weakness is the absence of the locking pin and cable. Like the fat tire tray, they’re sold separately. With all the add-ons you’ll need to watch out for the price in your cart ascending faster than Romain Bardet on a sunny day.



Saris Superclamp EX

Platform/Wheel: 35 lbs.

Capacity: 2 bikes

Tilt: 1.25 or 2 inch



This hitch bike rack is solid but stylish. It looks small but don’t let appearances deceive you because you can fit two bikes on its single bar construction. Like the Thule T2, the Saris Superclamp EX has a tilting feature that lets you unpack the boot without removing the bikes. It comes with so many features, including integrated locks and adjustable reflectors, it’s a wonder that it doesn’t come with an integrated bottle opener. What’s that? It does! The Saris Superclamp EX is truly the Swiss Army knife of hitch bike racks.