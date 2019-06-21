Top 5 boxers who Drew the Attention of Investors Worldwide

When it comes to well-paying sports, professional boxing tops the list. Boxing pays well if you want to go down the history. Many boxers start practicing martial art because they know it will benefit them financially. If you are a high-level boxer, you must be earning millions of dollars in a single game. A fighter must have uncanny ability to bring magic inside the ring. The following are some of the boxers who have drawn attention worldwide.

1) Floyd Mayweather, Jr.

Mayweather beat his opponents with a unique flair while in and out of the ring. In 2007, Mayweather abandoned the good boy persona and made money after his victory against Oscar De La Hoya. Besides, he came to be an official Pay-Per-View king. From then, every fight led to massive financial achievement for Mayweather.

2) Manny Pacquiao

Manny Pacquiao, also known as “Pacman” is a Filipino icon and ring star boxing eight-division in the history’s world champion. He began his profession at flyweight. At 16 years of age, Manny was skinny and trying to fight his way to come out of poverty. Due to this, he performed in local boxing circuits in his country. In 2001, Pacquiao fought against Lehlo Ledwaba in the United States, and it was the first time American audience saw his exceptional fighting style. His speed and aggressive knock out power enabled him to reach the top and win world titles up to the super welterweight.

3) Oscar De La Hoya

Oscar De La Hoya used to be a Mexican-American boxer with impressive skill and personality at the boxing ring. Boxing being the most popular sport in Mexico, Oscar makes sure he visits his roots every time during a fight. Also, Mexican fans are arguably the most entertaining and wildest of all time during the sport. Oscar’s exceptional skills, and understanding the business in boxing promotion, led to massive paydays during his outstanding career. Oscar won 39 professional bouts out of 45. With a net worth over $200 million, he became one of the wealthiest prizefighters in history. Although he retired from the sport, he is still a promoter in the fight game.

4) Lennox Lewis

Lennox, an English professional boxer, left an unforgettable mark in sports history. Between 1989 and 2003, he was competing as a professional. He is a 2-time heavyweight champion with exceptional skills. Competing as a professional between 1989 and 2003, Lewis was a 2 and three-time heavyweight champion in the world. Being an amateur fighter, he fought against Riddick Bowe and won gold during the 1988 Olympics in Canada. He became an icon in the ’90s after winning 41 fights out of 44.

5) George Foreman

George won 76 out of 81 professional matches, with 68 gigantic knockouts. Foreman became famous for his heavy hands and knockout control. In Kinshasa, it was the first time he lost during the notorious Rumble in the Jungle. Muhammad Ali knocked him out in 8 rounds. Today, the foreman is an analyst to the boxing industry, actor and broadcaster.

Conclusion

Conclusion

Boxing is undoubtedly a well-paying sport with its players rising from humble beginnings. With millions earned in a single night, many boxers from humble beginnings have been able to eradicate poverty.