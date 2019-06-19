Boxing is a popular sport worldwide. It first appeared in Olympics in 1904. However, it is tricky to determine the best boxers. Boxing fans can sign up at points-promo-code.com to wager on an upcoming match. Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather are among the leading pound-for-pound boxers. Here are the top ten boxers in the world.

1. Tyson Fury

Tyson is among the top heavyweight boxers. He defeated Wladmir Klitschko in 2015. However, the boxer faced numerous challenges after winning the heavyweight title. He didn’t compete in major tournaments for a while. He recently returned to boxing and defeated Doentay Wilder in a fierce fight. He has a total of 27 wins and 19 knockouts.

2. Mikey Garcia

Mikey is an experienced American boxer with a total of 39 wins and 30 knockouts. He won the four-weigh world titles. In a recent match against Errol Spence, the 31-year-old boxer tries to win his fifth weight. However, he lost the fight by shut-out.

3. Juan Francisco Estrada

Juan has achieved a total of 39 wins and 26 knockouts. He lost the light-flyweight title to Roman Gonzalez in a past match. However, Juan won unified flyweight titles and the WBC belt.

4. Errol Spence

The IBF welterweight champion has a total of 25 wins and 21 knockouts. He won the IBF title in 2017 after defeating Kell Brook. Currently, Errol has three defenses.

5. Gennady Golovkin

The Kazakhstan boxer has 38 wins and 34 knockouts in total. He won the super-fight after defeating Canelo Alvarez. However, the judges ruled the match as a draw. Both boxers had a rematch a year later and Gennady narrowly lost to Canelo.

6. Naova Inoue

Naova is a renowned Japanese boxer with 18 wins and 16 knockouts. He has won three-weight world titles including the bantamweight, super-flyweight and light-flyweight belts. The 26-year old boxer won his last three fights within four rounds.

7. Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr is a Ukrainian boxer with 16 wins and 12 knockouts. He defeated all his colleagues in his division to claim the cruiserweight champion. Surprisingly, Oleksandr defeats most of his big opponents in their backyard.

8. Terence Crawford

Terence has achieved 35 wins and 26 knockouts in his boxing career. He has won three-weight titles including the super-lightweight and WBO welterweight titles.



9. Canelo Alvarez

The Mexican boxer has a total of 52 wins and 35 knockouts. He won the IBF, WBC and WBA middleweight titles in past matches. Canelo has defeated talented boxers such as Amir Khan, Austin Trout, Daniel Jacobs, and Gennady Golovkin.

10. Vasyl Lomachenko

Vasyl is an experienced Ukranian fighter with 13 wins and 10 knockouts. He won two boxing Olympic gold medals. Vasyl has defeated skilled boxers such as Jorge Linares, Guillermo Rigondeaux and Nicholas Walters.

Heavyweight fights have dominated the boxing sport for many years. However, Flyweight and Welterweight fights are rapidly gaining popularity. There are many active boxers from different countries. Some of them are contenders of specific boxing titles while others are current champions. Factors such as the number of wins and knockouts determine the rank of each boxer.