Top Richest Boxers in the World

Boxing is among the most popular sports worldwide. Some people do it for fun while others are professional boxers. The sport involves several people fighting in a coordinated match. Boxing fans can top up their sportsbooks-ny.com accounts to wager on different boxers. Here are the top nine richest boxers in the world.

1. Floyd Mayweather

Floyd is a talented American boxer with a net worth of $560 million. He has actively participated in boxing for more than 17 years. The professional boxer has won five-weight world titles. He has never lost any match.

2. Michael Buffer

Michael has a net worth of $400 million. Currently, he works as a ring commentator. Michael is renowned for his “Letas prepare to rumble” catchphrase. Michael has maintained his popularity in boxing for long.

3. Bob Arum

Bob is an American boxer who is worth $300 million. He is an entrepreneur, a boxing promoter and a lawyer. Bob worked with the U.S. Attorney’s General office in the past. He mentors amateur boxers.

4. George Foreman

George was a professional boxer between 1969 and 1977, 1987 and 1997. He has a net worth of $300 million. The former American boxer is also known as the “Big George. He has won the world heavyweight title once.

5. Oscar De La Hoya

Oscar competed as a professional boxer between 1992 and 2008. Some fans call him the Golden Boy. His expertise in the sport enabled him to win different weight titles. He is a renowned American boxing promoter.

6. Manny Pacquiao

Manny is both a Filipino politician and boxer. He has a net worth of $190 million. Manny served as a senator of one of the Philippines states. He is the fourth boxer in the most talented pound for pounds boxers.

7. Donald King

Donald is a specialist in historian boxing. He is worth $150 million. Also, he is an American boxing promoter. Nevertheless, Donald has had several controversies due to his civil cases. He once faced a manslaughter charge.

8. Lennox Lewis

Lennox is a professional Canadian boxer who is worth $140 million. He competed from 1989 to 2003. During his career, Lennox won three World heavyweight titles and two linear belts. He represented Canada during the 1988 Summer Olympics.

9. Sugar Ray Leonard

Ray is an American motivational speaker and former boxer with a net worth of $120 million. He actively participated in professional boxing from 1977 to 1997 during which he topped the five-weight division.

Boxing is a lucrative sport for most professional fighters. However, it poses numerous health risks. Some boxers have side hustles to meet their bills when they sustain severe injuries. It is advisable to practice regularly to keep fit and win more matches.