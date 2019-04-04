VIDEO: First trailer for Cobra Kai season 2 ‘Two Dojos One Fight’ just dropped

If Karate Kid got you in to martial arts gimme a hell yeah. Channeling our Stone Cold Stipe there.

We love this series. By all rights the first season should have been a disaster. Revisiting an older traditional martial arts novelty film in an MMA world isn’t the best formula for success. Amazingly it worked and was awarded a certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

It wasn’t made clear whether or not there would be a second season at first despite the success. Would it be deemed worthy by YouTube to invest more money in to it? Thankfully the answer was yes and they dropped the second season trailer to prove it.

The title for this video is ‘Two Dojos One Fight’ and it’s worth a watch. Check it out.



