Watch Super Bowl LIII free live stream

The New England Patriots face the Los Angeles Rams this evening at Super Bowl LIII from Mercedez-Benz stadium in Atlanta. It’s the Patriots’ third consecutive Super Bowl appearance and their 11th overall. It marks the Rams’ fourth Super Bowl appearance in franchise history and their first since returning to L.A. in 2016.

Football fans can watch a free live stream of Super Bowl LIII online at www.cbssports.com. The Patriots are the odds favorite to win with betting odds at -166, while the Rams are the underdogs at +120. We’ll see how it plays out. Enjoy the game!!!