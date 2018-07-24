Daniel Cormier: The Final Call-outs

Adrenaline Pumping

The UFC has been electrified with exciting news and developments from every corner of the ring. There has been no shortage of smack talk and incendiary comments all building towards fights that promise to deliver some explosive results. There is something so surreal about UFC fights, they always deliver on the action, and legends are forged and broken in the ring every day.

While some fighters are ready to hang up the gloves, in a beautiful circle of life style, others are stepping up hungry and ready to make a name for themselves. The clash of titans in the ring always deliver the kind of adrenaline pumping action that fans crave. One particular exciting development is the buzz circling around Daniel Cormier.

The Call-Outs

The two-division champion Daniel Cormier is no slouch in the ring. He has a powerful stand-up striking game, and a deadly ground game. You don’t become a champion in the UFC by being faint of heart. Sadly, all things must eventually come to an end. Daniel Cormier’s career is no exception. He announced that after his scheduled fight with Brock Lesnar in 2019, he will be hanging up his gloves and retiring from the glamour and glory that is the UFC arena.

A champion in both the light heavyweight and the heavyweight division, many will be sad to see Daniel Cormier go, especially those who enjoy fight betting. Daniel Cormier was a cash cow for experienced fight betters, and if you are the type that could capitalize on your knowledge of the fighting sport, and turn a great profit.

However, don’t start crying yet. In a recent interview with TMZ, Cormier said that he was considering a rematch with Stipe Miocic. The talk and buzz about this has come from the fact that Miocic has demanded an immediate rematch. So the press has been hounding Cormier for a response. Cormier says he would consider a rematch with Miocic after his Lesnar fight, but that the legendary Lesnar is his first priority.

A Knock-Out

Miocic is pining for a rematch against Cormier as a way to redeem himself after their last match. During their last clash, Cormier knocked out Miocic in order to put himself in a rare league of only 5 fighters to be a champion in two separate weight classes. Miocic did not like the idea of losing his belt to someone who is not even a primary fighter in his division, so you can bet he will be asking for that Cormier rematch for as long as it takes to get it.

An Elite

When Cormier defeated Miocic, he put himself in the UFC fighting pantheon of greats. He is the fifth fighter ever to win a championship in two divisions. Only Conor McGregor, Randy Couture, B.J. Penn, and Georges St-Pierre have ever managed the same feat.

While it will be sad to see Cormier hang up his gloves, it does make his upcoming fight with Brock Lesnar that much more exciting. At this point, a rematch with Miocic afterwards would just be a nice bonus. Either way, Cormier promises to deliver an entertaining bout when he matches up with the legendary Lesnar.