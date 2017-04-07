Dana White disses MMA media for overzealous reporting of UFC 210

The Internet was all a buzz earlier today when reports that Daniel Cormier may miss weight for his UFC 210 light heavyweight title defense against Anthony Johnson surfaced. Then there were reports that Pearl Gonzalez was being pulled from her fight against Cynthia Calvillo due to her breast implants. UFC President Dana White says not to believe what you read until you hear it straight from his mouth or the UFC office.
“I was hearing reports Cormier wouldn’t make weight, he made weight,” White said. “I started seeing online the Calvillo-Gonzalez fight was off. Not true either. Everybody in this sport is so anxious to get the scoop, and to be first, and to put something out. Don’t believe what you read until you hear it from us. When you see a statement from me or the UFC, then it’s real, then it’s true.”