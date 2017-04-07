Dana White disses MMA media for overzealous reporting of UFC 210

“I was hearing reports Cormier wouldn’t make weight, he made weight,” White said. “I started seeing online the Calvillo-Gonzalez fight was off. Not true either. Everybody in this sport is so anxious to get the scoop, and to be first, and to put something out. Don’t believe what you read until you hear it from us. When you see a statement from me or the UFC, then it’s real, then it’s true.”