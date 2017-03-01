UFC 209’s Tony Ferguson goes HAM on heavy bag

Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson will challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the interim lightweight title this Saturday at UFC 209. Khabib is a favorite according to oddsmakers and has an incredible 24-fight unbeaten streak. However, Ferguson has won his last nine fights in a row, with six stoppages. Watch as “El Cucuy” goes berserk on this heavy bag at a recent training session. We’re not sure why he’s wearing sunglasses in the gym unless it’s to protect his eyes from his own shining radiance, but we’re not going to question any man who destroys a heavy bag like this.

Will it be enough to stop “The Eagle” though? We’re itching to find out!