Giga Chikadze: “Don’t Blink When The Bell Rings!”

One of Europe’s most exciting kickboxers, Giga Chikadze, is back in action for GLORY Kickboxing on Friday night against France’s Victor Pinto, live on UFC Fight Pass.

“I’m very excited for this one,” the Georgia-born Kings MMA product says with a smile before his fight. “I’ve been preparing very hard for this fight, and I can’t wait to show everyone my improvements since my last bout.”

Chikadze had his hand raised in victory three times in the GLORY Kickboxing ring in 2016.

In Friday’s action, Chikadze will try to earn his fifth win for GLORY Kickboxing and improve to 37-5 overall. Chikadze’s bout will be the opening match on the card, and the dynamic fighter is excited to kick off the event on a high note.

“My goal is to win every time I enter the ring, but I take a lot of pride in putting on a great show for all the fans in attendance and watching around the world,” he says with another smile. “Don’t blink when the bell rings!”