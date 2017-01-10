Catching up with ACB 51 flyweight Cory Alexander

Absolute Championship Berkut will host its first show in North America with ACB 51 on Friday, Jan. 13 from Bren Events Center in Irvine, Calif. It’s a big card with some big names and is expected to stream live and free on Youtube. Making his second appearance inside the ACB cage that night will be Tennessee flyweight standout Cory Alexander. We caught up with the submission ace to get his thoughts on the upcoming event.

Where are you training these days and who is helping you prepare for this fight?

I’m training out of SSF Submission Academy in Clarksville, Tenn.

What’s your scouting report on your opponent and how do you see the fight playing out?

My opponent was switched last minute due to medicals. I am now fighting UFC vet Danny Martinez. He likes to take people down and ground and pound, so mostly avoid being stuck on bottom and just let the fight go as it does.

Aside from winning this fight, what would you like to accomplish in 2017 — any New Year’s resolutions?

I really just like to get back on the winning side of things. My only “resolution” is to take about of month off from training and just relax some. I’ve been basically in nonstop fight camps due to fight falling out, changing fight dates, etc.

You’ve been fighting professionally almost a decade now. What has this journey been like for you and looking back what advice would you give to yourself just starting out?

I turned pro at 19. It’s been a long back-and-forth journey, but I wouldn’t change much other than the L’s to W’s. The biggest advice I’d give my young self is to stay in my weight class.

What has it been like fighting for ACB?

This will be my second fight with ACB. They have been great to me and take great care of their fighters. I’m looking forward to fighting for them again.

Thanks for taking the time to speak with us Cory, best of luck on Jan. 13th. Any shout-outs?

Quick shout out to my gym SSF, my trainers Mike Merriman, Jason Martin, Sam Davis, Kenneth Wotring. My Managers Jason Ellis and Ron Dayley. Sponsors: Clinch Gear, Training Mask, Intensity Nutrition, Rendirse Fight Gear, DoubleTap Tactical and AnytimeFitness Dover Crossing. And a shout out to my friends, family, training partners for helping me get ready as well as my girlfriend Molly for helping me with everything.