Richie Santiago Predicts First-Round Win At CES MMA 41

Before undefeated bantamweight Richie Santiago returns to action against Raymond Yanez at CES MMA 41 on January 27 at Twin River Casino in Lincoln, R.I., the up-and-coming Milford, Mass., product sat down with Pro MMA Now.

How did you find MMA to begin with?

It started with wrestling; I wrestled as a kid and all throughout high school. After high school, I didn’t wrestle in college, but I met Jorge Rivera. I started going to his gym and I pretty much began fighting full-time, right off the bat.

What were your goals when you started fighting?

It started out just as something to do. Really, my goal was definitely to turn pro, but I didn’t know how long it would take or how fast I’d get there. Obviously the main goal was to get to the UFC.

Why have you been so successful so far?

Just hard work, man — it’s hard work and dedication. I love to do this, and I want to be great at it. I’m in the gym every day and I put the work in.

Do you have any predictions for your upcoming fight at CES MMA 41 in Lincoln on January 27

Yeah, I’m going to take him out in the first round. That’s how I see it ending.

Looking past that, what would you like to accomplish in 2017?

After January 27, I just want to stay as active as possible. I want to get as many fights as I can, keep climbing and get my name out there — I want to get as much exposure as possible.