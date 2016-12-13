Watch altercation at Bellator 169 open workouts in Dublin

Bellator featherweights Anthony Taylor and James Gallagher were at the open workouts for Friday’s Bellator 169 event in Dublin, Ireland when things got a little nasty. The two came face-to-face, the shoving and shouting started, and others in attendance also stepped up to get involved. Thankfully cooler heads prevailed, no one got hurt and they will continue the beef in the cage, but here’s how it went down.