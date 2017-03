Before undefeated superstar Gennady Golovkin (36-0, 33 KOs) defends his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF and IBO middleweight titles against Daniel Jacobs (32-1, 29 KOs) on Saturday, March 18 live on HBO pay-per-view, check out some of Triple G’s greatest hits.

The first episode of Golovkin-Jacobs 24/7 will premiere on HBO on Saturday, March 4 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT.