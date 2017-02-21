Gambling has truly entered into the next stage with the advent of online gambling. It has allowed slots and table games like blackjack to be experienced everywhere rather than just at a land-based casino. Now, the growth of the smartphones has led to a proliferation of gambling apps. However, what are the popular gambling related online apps for Android? Here are some of the best options:

Big Fish Casino

This game attempts to bring a beautiful slot machine to the palm of your hand. Social Scatter is one of the features of the game, and it allows players to play the game with their friends at the same time. Playing slots together is no longer a dream using this feature. It can also be transformed into a multiple gaming platform, as it has casino games like blackjack in its arsenal. Big Fish Casino is a free game but it has in-app purchases.

Bingo Blitz

Bingo may not be as popular as slots or table games, but it retains a specific fan following even amidst the onslaught from rival games. Bingo Blitz is a game that demonstrates this popularity, as it is one of the top downloads at the Play Store. This game manages to provide the best of slots and bingo at the same time.

One of the most attractive features of the game happens to be the online multiplayer mode. Since it has cross-platform support, it is possible to get into the holiday mood straightaway. The developers clearly regard this app highly, as they come out with regular updates. Once again, this app is available for free, but there are in-app purchases.

GameHouse Casino Plus

Since casino table games are the flavour of the moment even at the likes of Unibet Bonus Casino, GameHouse Casino Plus has managed to capture a significant chunk of the audience with games like blackjack, slots, and poker. While it is possible to enjoy the game anywhere, being connected to the Internet allows the player to have fun with their friends. Even though the game can be played alone, it is clear that the developers wanted players to enjoy the game with friends because the game has a gift system. Gifts can be sent back and forth to friends. This is also a free app with in-app purchases.

Blackjack 21 Pro

This is a specialist game and probably best enjoyed by those who are above the intermediate stage in the blackjack casino table game. The authentic experience, ability to live chat with players from across the table, and other little features have been a major factor in elevating this app into one of the popular options for android users who are looking for gambling apps. A huge advantage of this app is the plethora of tournaments and challenges available to the player.

Slots Paradise

This is a fun gambling app which is meant for players who love slot games. One of the major attractions of slot games is that they do not require much knowledge about playing the game unlike a table game like blackjack, which involves a lot of strategies. As a result, there is a huge interest amongst slot games. Slots Paradise has taken advantage of this interest by providing different types of slots.

While these are already available at online casinos, the USP of this game happens to be its ability to provide a player interaction with other players on its social networking platform. There are global contests regularly held to enhance the competitive nature.

World Series of Poker

World Series of Poker happens to be one of the biggest forms of poker in the world. It has been a major factor behind poker being taken seriously by a significant chunk of the population, who have witnessed several players become rich overnight. The World Series of Poker could be the perfect app to train a newcomer for this huge tournament, or just to learn the game itself. Apart from possessing huge tournaments, online play, and support for Facebook, the game also tries to expand its horizons by even providing mini slot games.

These are some of the finest options when it comes to gambling apps for android. They are hugely popular as a result of offering features that would even put online casinos to shame – especially the ability to provide online multiplayer support.