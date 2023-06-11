My Open Letter to Amanda Nunes by Dr. Rhadi Ferguson

Dear Amanda Nunes,

As I’m getting older, I find that the little things make me cry a lot more than they used to when I was younger. And although there was nothing “little” or small about your career, I had no idea that I would be watching you retire tonight and crying while watching you do it. I remember meeting you when you were so young. And then fighting on the same card as you and Daniel Cormier in Strikeforce and then watching you in the UFC. And then watching you defeat my friend Ronda as she was on the way out and you were on the way up.

So….I hope this letter finds you in the best of health and spirits and I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to you on your retirement from professional fighting. Your decision marks the end of an era, one filled with remarkable achievements and a legacy that will forever be etched in the annals of mixed martial arts.

Amanda, your journey in the world of combat sports has been nothing short of extraordinary. From the moment you burst onto the scene, you captivated audiences around the globe with your tenacity, skill, and unwavering determination. Your accolades speak volumes about your prowess in the octagon and your dedication to your craft. (The one thing that was mentioned on the post fight show about you was how kind and nice you are outside of the cage. There was not a time that I met you at a UFC event where you didn’t stop and say high, talk for a moment or make yourself available.)

As a two-division champion in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, you have achieved a feat that only a select few can claim. Your victories over some of the most formidable opponents in both the bantamweight and featherweight divisions have solidified your status as one of the greatest fighters of all time. Your reigns as champion and the records you set are a testament to your unparalleled talent and sheer dominance in the sport.

Beyond your accomplishments, what truly sets you apart is your indomitable spirit and the inspiration you have provided to countless individuals around the world. Your unwavering work ethic, resilience in the face of adversity, and the genuine love you have for the sport have served as beacons of hope and motivation to aspiring fighters everywhere.

You have been an exceptional role model, not only for your athletic abilities but also for your grace, humility, and sportsmanship. Your character both inside and outside the cage has earned you the admiration and respect of fans, fellow athletes, and the entire MMA community. Your journey is a testament to the power of hard work, passion, and the unwavering belief in oneself.

On a personal note, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for the incredible entertainment you have provided me and millions of fans worldwide throughout your career. Every time you stepped into the octagon, you brought an unrivaled level of excitement and anticipation. Your fights were nothing short of exhilarating, showcasing the brilliance of your technique and the heart of a true warrior. You have left an indelible mark on the sport and have created unforgettable moments that will be cherished by fight fans for generations to come.

As you embark on this new chapter in your life, I wish you happiness, fulfillment, and continued success in all your future endeavors. Your retirement marks the end of an era, but it also opens doors to new opportunities and experiences that await you. You have earned the right to savor the fruits of your labor and enjoy the next phase of your journey.

Thank you, Amanda Nunes, for being a shining star in the world of mixed martial arts. Your hall of fame career will forever be remembered, and your impact on the sport and its fans will be felt for years to come. May your retirement be filled with joy, love, and the satisfaction of a life well-lived. Amanda, enjoy your money, enjoy your life and enjoy your time with your family.

With utmost respect and admiration and gratitude.

From a distant friend and a big fan… THANK YOU.

Rhadi Ferguson

2004 Olympian

Strikeforce Veteran

P.S. To say that I fought on the same Strikeforce card with you, DC and Tyron Woodley is an amazing honor. And we all won that night. That’s a night I’ll never forget.