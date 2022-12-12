Best Upcoming MMA Fighters

MMA is a relatively recent addition compared to other popular sports, and UFC is one of the most well-known promotional entities that significantly contributed to the growth of this sport.

Everyone wants to take part in the sport, regardless of age. A tiny portion of these people, though, will ultimately have an impact as professional fighters in a significant organization. Fewer individuals possess superstar potential, enabling them to compete for a title, draw crowds, and have their names known worldwide.

Initially, the different combat sports athletes’ first thought was to protect the honor of their primary sport. Jiu-Jitsu fighters competed against boxers or wrestlers while wearing gis. There were no weight divisions, and the absence of regulations was evident.

The rules of MMA evolved, just like the martial art itself. Rather than transitioning from wrestling, boxing, or BJJ to MMA gyms, younger fighters begin training in MMA right away.

The best combat sport is no longer determined by a contest in mixed martial arts today. Because they incorporate crucial abilities from each combat sport and apply them per MMA rules, new-generation fighters are rather promising.

Khamzat Chimaev

One of the UFC’s most rapidly rising stars is Khamzat Chimaev. Considering the enormous hype surrounding him, he is already a fully developed star.

What it takes to become the face of the UFC is Chimaev’s distinct fighting style, including the trash talking. He always starts the fight looking for a way to finish his opponent, regardless of who he is fighting.

He only took one punch in his first four fights, which is when rumors of a new star began to circulate. He faced off against Gilbert Burns, the #3 ranked contender and a former title challenger, and won by unanimous decision after three rounds.

It was unquestionably one of, if not the best of, his fights.

Chimaev has everything he needs to realize his dream of winning the three weight categories. His reach advantage also applies to the light heavyweight division. But he must first prevail in the welterweight and middleweight divisions, where the champions are strong competitors like Israel Adesanya and Kamaru Usman.

Adesanya remains the third-ranked P4P fighter in the UFC rankings, with Kamaru currently holding the top spot. Khamzat will go down in history if he succeeds in toppling even one of the kings; it will make a huge statement for his legacy.

Paddy Pimblett

One of the few fighters currently unranked but sells a lot of PPV is Paddy Pimblett. He only engaged in two fights inside the Octagon, winning both in the opening frame and surprising everyone in the MMA betting community.

Pimblett won the lightweight title in the infamous European promotion of Cage Warriors before joining the UFC. He received a lot of love and attention for this title in his native Liverpool.

His ground game is still his most potent weapon. He has excellent Jiu-Jitsu skills, but he also demonstrated that he could throw bombs and take blows, demonstrating that he is not opposed to striking exchanges.

Fans travel to watch him fight, but his appearance outside the ring also draws admirers. UFC makes him a star to attract a sizeable European audience, mainly from England.

The UFC hype was initially introduced and brought by Michael Bisping, a former middleweight champion of the promotion, who was a fan favorite in the UK. Paddy can showcase the best of England’s MMA abilities now that Darren Till has taken the initiative to represent England.

Mackenzie Dern

Dern has competed in over 100 professional grappling matches, making her one of MMA’s most accomplished female grapplers. When she places her opponents’ backs on the canvas, most of them don’t last long. She improved her striking technique in recent years, and seven of her eleven victories came through submission.

Dern continues to be among the most promising up-and-comers in the women’s strawweight division with an 11-2 record.

Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida

Another highly regarded BJJ expert who entered mixed martial arts is Buchecha. His MMA career is off to a strong start with two first-round submissions, and he has 128 victories in submission wrestling.

Arjan Bhullar, the heavyweight champion of the ONE Championship, and Almeida make for an intriguing matchup because Bhullar has Olympic-level wrestling experience. Buchecha is someone you should keep an eye on as he rises through the ranks.

Michael “Venom” Page

The fact that Page is a kickboxer by family is evident in his fighting style. He is the most entertaining fighter in mixed martial arts thanks to his unconventional footwork and techniques. Page frequently makes his opponents look ridiculous inside the cage by deftly avoiding their blows and connecting with his hard punches.

Page currently holds a 20-1 pro MMA record, and in his most recent fight, he defeated Douglas Lima by a split decision to atone for his lone defeat.

Mateusz Gamrot

Another risky prospect on the roster is Mateusz Gamrot. He currently holds the 12th spot among lightweights in the UFC thanks to a three-fight winning streak inside the Octagon. He was once a double champion of the KSW, one of, if not the best, European promotions.

Gamrot, who came into the UFC with a perfect 17-0-0-1 record, lost to Georgian Viking Guram Kutateladze by a split decision. Gamrot’s defeat in his debut match against Guram, a fantastic fighter, and another future rising star, says nothing about Gamrot.

After that defeat, he fought three more times, winning all three decisions over opponents like Jeremy Stephans and Diego Ferreira.

The 31-year-old is one of the best athletes he has ever worked with, says gym head coach Micheal Brown.

Final words

There are many more fighters who deserve to be on this list. Yadong, Arman Tsarukyan, Movsar Evloev, Tom Aspinall, and Paul Craig are just a few of the names expected to be a part of the UFC’s future. These fighters prove that the UFC is on the right track and that we will see even better fights in the future.